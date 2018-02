An ancient necropolis containing 40 stone coffins, small statues and a necklace with an inscription “Happy New Year” has been discovered.

Khaled El-Enany, Egypt’s antiques minister, said the discovery near Tuna al-Gabal, south of Cairo, included a large number of burial shafts dating from the late Pharaonic period to the early Ptolomaic era of around 305BC.

The site is more than 2,000 years old and it is expected to take another five years to excavate.

