Buried beneath the streets of Peru, archaeologists have discovered the bodies of at least 12 children believed to have been sacrificed by the ancient Chimu civilization.

A group of 47 tombs has been found, along with a hoard of more than 100 buried artifacts, thought to date back to around 1,200 to 1,400 AD.

Researchers have uncovered evidence that suggests the people behind their sacrifice may have tried to remove their hearts to appease the weather gods, it has been reported.

