And Then They Came for Joe Rogan

YouTube has set its sights on prolific podcaster Joe Rogan, targeting him for demonetization like so many other controversial content creators before him.

Last week, one of Rogan’s interviews was flagged after a “human review” reported the video for allegedly containing “harmful or dangerous acts.”

Alex Jones has seen this before, and he’s warning Rogan they won’t stop with just one video.

Joe Rogan revealed on a podcast with Hotep Jesus that the last episode of The Joe Rogan Experience featuring Alex Jones was one of the biggest podcasts of all time.

