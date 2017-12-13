Anderson Cooper Claims Twitter Hacked After Tweet Calls Trump 'Pathetic Loser'

Image Credits: Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage.

CNN host Anderson Cooper claimed Wednesday that his Twitter account had been hacked after a now-deleted tweet called President Donald Trump a “pathetic loser.”

The comment from Cooper’s account came in response to a tweet from Trump discussing Tuesday night’s defeat of Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore.

“The reason I originally endorsed Luther Strange (and his numbers went up mightily), is that I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the General Election,” Trump said. “I was right! Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him!”

Cooper’s Twitter replied by calling the president a “tool,” noting Trump’s previous endorsement of Moore.

“Oh Really? You endorsed him you tool! Pathetic loser,” the reply said.

The response, which garnered several thousand retweets, was deleted some time after. The CNN Communications Twitter followed up by alleging that an unknown assailant had gained access to Cooper’s account.

“This morning someone gained access to the handle @andersoncooper and replied to POTUS,” CNN’s tweet said. “We’re working with Twitter to secure the account.”

Cooper himself took to Twitter as well to deny making the comment.

“[J]ust woke up to find out someone gained access to my twitter account,” Cooper said. “[I] have not sent a tweet in days or replied to any tweets. We are looking into how this happened.”

The last tweet from Cooper, not including retweets of CNN and 60 Minutes content, was made on Nov. 26.

Got a tip? Contact Mikael securely: keybase.io/mikaelthalen


Related Articles

Soros-Funded Journalism Comes to Seven States in 2018

Soros-Funded Journalism Comes to Seven States in 2018

U.S. News
Comments
Alabama Court to Election Officials: Don't Preserve Electronic Ballot Records

Alabama Court to Election Officials: Don’t Preserve Electronic Ballot Records

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Chuck Schumer Wants GOP to Delay Tax Vote Until Doug Jones is Seated

U.S. News
Comments

Brzezinski Attacks Trump’s Wife & Daughter For Not Calling Out ‘Sexist Pig’ President

U.S. News
Comments

Leftists Demand Black Women Be Paid For Helping Defeat Roy Moore in Alabama

U.S. News
Comments

Comments