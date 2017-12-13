Anderson Cooper Claims Twitter Hacked After Tweet Calls Trump 'Pathetic Loser'

CNN host Anderson Cooper claimed Wednesday that his Twitter account had been hacked after a now-deleted tweet called President Donald Trump a “pathetic loser.”

The comment from Cooper’s account came in response to a tweet from Trump discussing Tuesday night’s defeat of Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore.

“The reason I originally endorsed Luther Strange (and his numbers went up mightily), is that I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the General Election,” Trump said. “I was right! Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him!”

Cooper’s Twitter replied by calling the president a “tool,” noting Trump’s previous endorsement of Moore.

“Oh Really? You endorsed him you tool! Pathetic loser,” the reply said.

The response, which garnered several thousand retweets, was deleted some time after. The CNN Communications Twitter followed up by alleging that an unknown assailant had gained access to Cooper’s account.

“This morning someone gained access to the handle @andersoncooper and replied to POTUS,” CNN’s tweet said. “We’re working with Twitter to secure the account.”

This morning someone gained access to the handle @andersoncooper and replied to POTUS. We're working with Twitter to secure the account. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) December 13, 2017

Cooper himself took to Twitter as well to deny making the comment.

“[J]ust woke up to find out someone gained access to my twitter account,” Cooper said. “[I] have not sent a tweet in days or replied to any tweets. We are looking into how this happened.”

just woke up to find out someone gained access to my twitter account. i have not sent a tweet in days or replied to any tweets. We are looking into how this happened. — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) December 13, 2017

The last tweet from Cooper, not including retweets of CNN and 60 Minutes content, was made on Nov. 26.

