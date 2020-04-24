Andrew Cuomo: Coronavirus Came to NY from Europe, Not China, Based on Flight Records

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said in a Friday press briefing that the deadly novel coronavirus came to New York state from Europe, instead of China, citing recently-published research.

“The virus that came to New York did not come from China. It came from Europe,” Cuomo began as he explained new research tracing the early spread of coronavirus. The research, conducted by NYU Langone Health, found roughly 13,000 flights landed in New York and New Jersey from Europe between January and March, carrying over 2.2 million people.

Cuomo discusses new research tracing the early spread of coronavirus: "The virus that came to New York did not come from China. It came from Europe." https://t.co/9T8aUPjUrs pic.twitter.com/mcapq3EJlc — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 24, 2020

“We closed the front door with the China travel ban, which was right, but we left the back door open,” he said, referring to President Trump’s travel ban on Europe on March 12.

