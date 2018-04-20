Andrew McCabe Preparing To Sue Trump For Wrongful Termination, Defamation

Andrew McCabe’s lawyer Michael Bromwich told reporters Friday that the former FBI deputy director is planning on suing the Trump administration for wrongful termination and defamation.

Bromwich announced that McCabe will repurpose the more than $500,000 he raised through a GoFundMe campaign to his official legal defense fund and that the team will “file when [they are] ready.”

News broke Thursday that the Department of Justice inspector general had issued a criminal referral for McCabe to the United States attorney for the District of Columbia.

