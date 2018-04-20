Andrew McCabe Preparing To Sue Trump For Wrongful Termination, Defamation

Image Credits: Pete Marovich/Getty Images.

Andrew McCabe’s lawyer Michael Bromwich told reporters Friday that the former FBI deputy director is planning on suing the Trump administration for wrongful termination and defamation.

Bromwich announced that McCabe will repurpose the more than $500,000 he raised through a GoFundMe campaign to his official legal defense fund and that the team will “file when [they are] ready.”

News broke Thursday that the Department of Justice inspector general had issued a criminal referral for McCabe to the United States attorney for the District of Columbia.

Read more


Related Articles

U.S. On Pace to Receive Fewest Refugees Since 1977

U.S. On Pace to Receive Fewest Refugees Since 1977

Government
Comments
Trump's Travel Ban Faces U.S. Supreme Court Showdown

Trump’s Travel Ban Faces U.S. Supreme Court Showdown

Government
Comments

Not the Rominee: Mitt Romney 2nd at Utah GOP Convention, Must Face Senate Primary

Government
Comments

James Comey “Almost a Pathological Liar,” Says Newt Gingrich

Government
Comments

Trump Shreds Comey Over “Third-Rate Book”

Government
Comments

Comments