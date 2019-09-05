Andrew Yang Hopes to "Shape Our System" to Curb Meat Consumption

Democrat presidential candidate Andrew Yang says he hopes Americans can be conditioned to eat less meat to help fight ‘climate change.’

Responding to a question on the topic put forth by Wolf Blitzer during CNN’s ‘climate town hall,’ Yang indicated that he sees himself as a technocratic social engineer.

Andrew Yang wants the government to “shape our system” to discourage people from eating meat pic.twitter.com/O6rjXixL2p — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 4, 2019

“The U.N. just released a study saying that we’re going to be okay if the vast majority of the world goes vegetarian immediately,” Yang said. “It’s good for the environment, it’s good for your health if you eat less meat. Certainly, meat is an extraordinarily expensive thing to produce from an environmental sustainability point of view.”

“I think it would be healthy, on both an individual and societal level, for us to move in that direction, but this is a country where there is a lot of individual autonomy, so you can’t force people’s eating choices on them. All you can do is try to shape our system so that over time we evolve in a productive way.”



Former president Dwight D. Eisenhower, in his farewell address, warned that public policy could become the captive of a scientific technological elite. It has now become a reality.