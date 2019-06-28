Andrew Yang Supporters Furious After Claim His Mic Was Deliberately Cut During Last Night's Debate

Andrew Yang supporters are furious after the Democratic candidate claimed his mic was cut during last night’s debate.

“I feel bad for those who tuned in to see and support me that I didn’t get more airtime. Will do better (my mic being off unless called on didn’t help),” tweeted Yang.

This prompted the hashtag #LetYangSpeak to trend on Twitter.

A video from the debate appears to show the moment when Yang’s mic was cut to prevent him jumping into the conversation, which was allowed of other candidates.

Another supporter pointed out that Senator Michael Bennet got 5 questions to Yang’s 2 despite Yang polling ahead of him.

It appears as though Yang is shaping up to be the Ron Paul of the 2020 race.

In both 2008 and 2012, Paul was dealt an atrocious hand by the media, being treated as if he didn’t exist by the corporate press despite polling well.

“Andrew Yang was on stage for 2 hours last night and the MSNBC/NBC crackpot moderators only allowed him a little over 2 minutes of talking time,” commented conservative Wayne Dupree. “I am not even a Democrat and I see that’s wrong.”

