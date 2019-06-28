Andrew Yang Supporters Furious After Claim His Mic Was Deliberately Cut During Last Night's Debate

Andrew Yang supporters are furious after the Democratic candidate claimed his mic was cut during last night’s debate.

“I feel bad for those who tuned in to see and support me that I didn’t get more airtime. Will do better (my mic being off unless called on didn’t help),” tweeted Yang.

This prompted the hashtag #LetYangSpeak to trend on Twitter.

A video from the debate appears to show the moment when Yang’s mic was cut to prevent him jumping into the conversation, which was allowed of other candidates.

Another supporter pointed out that Senator Michael Bennet got 5 questions to Yang’s 2 despite Yang polling ahead of him.

It appears as though Yang is shaping up to be the Ron Paul of the 2020 race.

In both 2008 and 2012, Paul was dealt an atrocious hand by the media, being treated as if he didn’t exist by the corporate press despite polling well.

“Andrew Yang was on stage for 2 hours last night and the MSNBC/NBC crackpot moderators only allowed him a little over 2 minutes of talking time,” commented conservative Wayne Dupree. “I am not even a Democrat and I see that’s wrong.”

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————


Related Articles

Dem Senator Pushed For Censorship of 'The Donald' Before it Was Quarantined by Reddit

Dem Senator Pushed For Censorship of ‘The Donald’ Before it Was Quarantined by Reddit

U.S. News
Comments
Ocasio-Cortez Furious Senate Killed House Bill That She Opposed

Ocasio-Cortez Furious Senate Killed House Bill That She Opposed

U.S. News
Comments

The Tears of a Clown

U.S. News
comments

Biden Campaign “Freaking Out” Over Poor Debate Performance

U.S. News
comments

Joe Biden Talks About His Administration’s Immigration Record Without Single Question About Caged Children Under Obama

U.S. News
comments

Comments