Andrew Yang's Democrat Debate Surprise? Free Money

Democrat Andrew Yang turned into Oprah Winfrey Thursday, revealing free money was the big surprise he’s been building up for days.
During his opening comments, the former businessman who supports a Universal Basic Income said he was going to do something no other candidate had ever done before, give $120,000 to 10 families.
“It’s time to stop trusting politicians and start trusting ourselves – so I’m going to do something unprecedented tonight,” Yang said. “My campaign is now going to give a Freedom Dividend of $1,000 a month to 10 American families for an entire year, someone watching this at home right now.”
The move reflects the candidate’s Universal Basic Income proposal to give American families a $1,000 a month allowance.
We’ll see if the bold move pays off.
Free everything from the Democrats, but Yang just wants to give you “free” money.
