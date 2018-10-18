Angel Mom Slams Pelosi For Making Trump’s Border Wall About ‘Manhood’

Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza criticized House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi for saying that President Donald Trump’s border wall is a “manhood issue” during a Thursday morning interview with Fox News.

Mendoza, whose son died after an intoxicated illegal immigrant ran into his police car, said it was laughable that Pelosi answered a question about the border wall by taking a “jab at our president.”

“Every time Nancy Pelosi opens her mouth it’s just a laugh, because she’s so out of touch with reality that that’s the opportunity she took with a Harvard student to answer a serious national security question … and she took another jab at our president,” Mendoza said.

