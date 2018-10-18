Angel Mom Slams Pelosi For Making Trump’s Border Wall About ‘Manhood’

Image Credits: Mark Wilson/Getty Images.

Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza criticized House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi for saying that President Donald Trump’s border wall is a “manhood issue” during a Thursday morning interview with Fox News.

Mendoza, whose son died after an intoxicated illegal immigrant ran into his police car, said it was laughable that Pelosi answered a question about the border wall by taking a “jab at our president.”

“Every time Nancy Pelosi opens her mouth it’s just a laugh, because she’s so out of touch with reality that that’s the opportunity she took with a Harvard student to answer a serious national security question … and she took another jab at our president,” Mendoza said.

