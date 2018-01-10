Anger as 'Underage' Migrant in Controversial 'Teen Love' Children's Documentary Revealed as Adult

An “underage” migrant, who was presented as being in a romantic relationship with an underage girl in a controversial German children’s channel television programme, has admitted he is actually an adult.

The documentary Malvina, Diaa and Love was broadcast in November on the publicly-funded German television channel Kika, which is directed at children aged three to 13, and has been slammed by many as “propaganda” as it favourably presents a largely one-sided relationship between a 16-year-old German girl and an adult Syrian asylum seeker.

The Syrian named Diaa was said to be around the same age as 16-year-old Malvina but later admitted he is actually 19 years old and some have even alleged he could be over 20, Die Welt reports.

The documentary, which portrays Malvina as madly in love with the Syrian, shows Diaa telling his girlfriend to behave more modestly, wear less revealing clothing, and even consider converting to Islam for him.

Read more