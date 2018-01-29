Animals Worldwide Giving Up Their "Wild Ways"

Image Credits: sharonshiloh / Pixabay.

Animals worldwide are giving up their ‘wild ways’ and sticking closer to home as a result of human activity.

That’s according to a new study that found mammals living in areas with high human activity move up to three times less far than animals in areas isolated from people.

This pattern persists globally, from African forest elephants to foxes and red deer in Britain, affecting species both big and small.

Experts say that human settlements, roads and fences break up their natural habitat and block the natural migration of mammals, allowing for the easy spread of deadly diseases.

Read more


