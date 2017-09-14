Ann Coulter: 'At this point, who DOESN’T want Trump impeached?'

Conservative diehard Ann Coulter implied she’s rooting for President Trump’s impeachment, in a furious tweet fired off Thursday morning.

Responding to the president’s morning tweets addressing his Wednesday evening meeting with Democrat Sens. Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, Coulter fumed over the possibility that Trump could be reaching across the aisle to strike a deal on immigration.

“At this point, who DOESN’T want Trump impeached?” Coulter tweeted.

On Wednesday, President Trump discussed immigration policy with Democrats over dinner, after which Pelosi and Schumer announced they’d reached a deal with the president on letting DACA “dreamers” stay in the US and excluded a deal on the border wall.

“We had a very productive meeting at the White House with the president,” Pelosi and Schumer disclosed in a joint statement. “We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that’s acceptable to both sides.”

The following Thursday morning, Trump indicated there was “No deal made last night on DACA,” adding that “Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent,” and made clear any such decision “Would be subject to vote.”

In another tweet, Trump asked, “Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military? Really!…..”

“…They have been in our country for many years through no fault of their own – brought in by parents at young age. Plus BIG border security,” the president added.

Despite not reaching an agreement on the wall, Trump indicated the wall along the southern US border with Mexico would eventually be built.

“The WALL, which is already under construction in the form of new renovation of old and existing fences and walls, will continue to be built,” Trump wrote.

In an article appearing at The Daily Caller Wednesday, Coulter slammed the notion the Trump administration could grant amnesty for dreamer “children,” some of whom “are up to 36 years old.”

“No matter how the law is written, as long as anyone is eligible for amnesty, everybody’s getting amnesty,” Coulter wrote.

“President Trump is the last president who will ever have a chance to make the right decision on immigration. After this, it’s over. The boat will have sailed.”

“If he succeeds, all the p@ssy-grabbing and Russia nonsense will burn off like a morning fog. He will be the president who saved the American nation, its character, its sovereignty, its core identity. But if he fails, Donald Trump will go down in history as the man who killed America.”


