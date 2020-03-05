Ann Coulter: Bernie Is Still Trump’s Nightmare

The Democrats’ sudden discovery of 77-year-old éminence grise Joe Biden has the electric feeling of Republicans settling on George H.W. Bush in 1992. (The Iowa Republican Party actually canceled the caucuses that year so as not to embarrass President Bush.)

It’s Democrats convincing themselves in 2004 that John Kerry was the “safe” choice.

Proposed Biden campaign slogan: OK, I Guess He’ll Do.

This is good news for Trump. Bernie Sanders is his greatest nightmare.

True, the media, the donors, and the Democratic Party are convinced that Sanders is a sure loser — just as, four years ago, Fox News, the donors, and the Republican Party knew that Trump was a sure loser.



What made both Trump and Sanders unique in their respective primaries was their voluble opposition to Wall Street, war, and immigration. I’m beginning to suspect that Americans hate Wall Street, hate war, and hate mass, low-wage immigration.

I take no position on these preferences. I am simply stating facts.

Recall that, in 2016, Trump and Sanders were the only presidential candidates opposed to the mass importation of low-wage workers immiserating our working class.

Sadly, they both moved left on the issue at about the same time: Bernie when he went from being a Socialist to a Democrat, and Trump when he went from the campaign to the White House.

On war, Sanders is certainly consistent. Good war, bad war, necessary war, stupid war — he’s against ’em all!

