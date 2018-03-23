Ann Coulter Congratulates ‘President Schumer’ on Spending Bill, Tells Trump ‘You’ll Be Impeached’

New York Times best-selling author and populist conservative columnist Ann Coulter congratulated Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) after President Trump signed off on the Republicans’ omnibus spending bill that does not include a single provision from his 70-point list of pro-American immigration reforms.

In a series of online posts, Coulter told Trump he will “be impeached” after signing the spending bill ahead of the 2018 midterm elections where Republican voters are increasingly disappointed with anti-border wall, pro-immigration party leaders like House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Coulter wrote:

CONGRATULATIONS, PRESIDENT SCHUMER! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 23, 2018

MASSIVE DEFENSE SPENDING to induct transgenders & build BIG BEAUTIFUL walls … in Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, and Tunisia. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 23, 2018

IT'S 3-D CHESS! (There's never going to be a wall.) — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 23, 2018

GOOD GOD! Will @realDonaldTrump talk about ANYTHING but defense spending???? Per Obama: The 1980s called & they want their foreign policy back. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 23, 2018

This would be like Reagan signing a bill that hiked taxes, slashed defense spending — but spent gobs of $$ on the Teapot Dome scandal. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 23, 2018

“ I will never sign another bill like this again” Yeah, because you’ll be impeached. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 23, 2018

