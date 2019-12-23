Ann Coulter Mocks Conservative Inc.: 'Run For Office In California And See How You Do' With Your 'Great Ideas'

Ann Coulter mocked True Conservatives™ who are unconcerned with mass immigration by telling them to “run for office in California” and see how they do with all the “great ideas” they’re pushing.

Asked about immigration turning cities near the border in Texas and states like Virginia blue, Coulter said: “If you don’t believe me [about demographics turning the country blue] run for office in California see how you do with these great ideas we’re pushing.”

“You’ll lose,” Coulter said. “We’re losing everything and I don’t understand why the rest of the country can’t notice what’s happening.”

Coulter made the comments at TPUSA’s Student Action Summit over the weekend:

Here’s the full video:

TPUSA head Charlie Kirk said earlier this year that America is nothing more than a nation of “ideas” and the entire country was destroyed a random island with people who share our “ideas” would be America (of course, Israel on the other hand is a distinct place with a distinct people).

He’s also said repeatedly he’s not so “cynical” as to believe that demographics are destiny and claimed Republicans can win over the more than 1 million legal immigrants who come into America every year and vote around 80 percent Democrat to become Republican with his “ideas.”

TPUSA was reportedly given a massive $5 million donation just last week from multi-millionaire Foster Friess.

Alex Jones breaks down the globalists’ takeover plan for multi-national corporations to divvy-up control of the world in the wake of an engineered collapse.

Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Teachers at U.S. School Threatened to Tell Muslim Girl's Parents After She Removed Her Hijab

Teachers at U.S. School Threatened to Tell Muslim Girl’s Parents After She Removed Her Hijab

U.S. News
Comments
Clinton Impeachment Judge: Trump Impeachment Is 'Phony'

Clinton Impeachment Judge: Trump Impeachment Is ‘Phony’

U.S. News
Comments

Study: Immigration to Redistribute 26 Congressional Seats to Blue States for 2022 Election

U.S. News
comments

Christianity Today Editor Says His Call For Impeachment Was ‘Hyperbole’

U.S. News
comments

Mass Shooting In Chicago House Party Leaves 13 Wounded, Where’s The Media Outrage?

U.S. News
comments

Comments