Ann Coulter: Move Epstein to a Super Max Prison Before He is 'Suicided'

Ann Coulter is asking that the Bureau of Prisons move Jeffrey Epstein to a Super Max facility so that “the people who want him dead” won’t be able to hide their complicity in his sex trafficking crimes.

Epstein was found nearly unconscious in a fetal position inside his NYC jail cell yesterday, with the cause of his injuries unknown.

The incident became public at the same time as a report confirming that Epstein had visited the Clinton White House multiple times, contrary to Bill Clinton’s claims of limited contact with the billionaire.

Now Ann Coulter is calling for Epstein to be protected so that the powerful people complicit in his crimes do not go free.

“Dear Bureau of Prisons: Please get Jeffrey Epstein to a super Max prison pronto, or the people who want him dead will make sure we never know the truth. ACT NOW!” tweeted Coulter.

Her sentiment was echoed by other commentators who suspect that Epstein might be ‘suicided’ in order to cover-up the activities of a high level sex trafficking network.

“I’m not saying the Clinton body count is real,” remarked Mike Cernovich. “I’m also not going to say that a lot of people with damaging information about the Clintons don’t commit suicide.”

“I wonder if Bill Clinton or others were involved with his attempted “suicide,” commented Manny Alicandro.

“Epstein was found after having attempted suicide by shooting himself twice in the back, according to reports from Bill Clinton’s Twitter account,” joked Michael Knowles.

MMA fighter Tara LaRosa even waded in on the conspiracy theory, tweeting, “Looks like the Clintons tried to suicide Jeffrey Epstein.”

