Ann Coulter to Trump: 'If You Don't Build A Wall & Deport Illegals, We'll Be A Socialist Country in About 5 Years'

On Tuesday night, Ann Coulter responded to President Donald Trump’s claim that “America will never be a socialist country” by saying we’ve got “about 5 years” if he doesn’t “build a wall and deport illegals.”

WRONG! If you don't build a wall & deport illegals, we'll be a socialist country in about 5 years. Nice words though. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 6, 2019

Americans in America killed by ISIS: 0. Americans in America killed by illegals: tens of thousands. BRING THE TROOPS HOME AND GET THEM BUILDING THE WALL. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 6, 2019

Overall she gave his boilerplate speech a thumbs down:

So Trump is AGAINST childhood cancer, AIDS and the Holocaust. Glad I tuned in to hear that. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 6, 2019

"Golden beaches of California"? This was the lamest, sappiest, most intentionally tear-jerking SOTU ever. Please fire your speechwriter, @realDonaldTrump. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 6, 2019

I was too tired to watch his whole speech. https://t.co/uHdooL9hv4 — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 6, 2019

I hope Trump's base didn't hear that! https://t.co/1kkuZ6TcDW — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 6, 2019

Some of her many retweets:

Trump uses #SOTU to urge congress to pass USMCA (NAFTA 2.0) Is he aware that USMCA makes it easier for tech companies to censor his supporters?https://t.co/Ny0LcqF99V — Allum Bokhari (@LibertarianBlue) February 6, 2019

Like @AnnCoulter says, if he doesn’t do something about immigration (legal & illegal) & refugees, in just a few years nothing else will matter. The amnesty people only need to win once. Amnesty is forever. — ProudAmericanGirl (@01ProudAmerican) February 6, 2019

@AnnCoulter takes a lot of heat for her criticism but isn't what she asks for the centerpiece of Trump's entire campaign? We want the man to keep his promise to us as much as possible not just sit back and watch himself ossify into some sacred cow of the Right. — Robert🇮🇹🇺🇸Kearney (@Robkearney1981) February 6, 2019

No telling how many Democrat voters got in. https://t.co/fqwwPCNvuN — Anntensity (@anntensity) February 6, 2019

Trump: No issue divides America's working class and America's political class more than illegal immigration — Scott Greer (@ScottMGreer) February 6, 2019

We’re the greatest, wealthiest, most powerful country in the world yet this is how we defend it? pic.twitter.com/Nz1BHjzW1z — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) February 6, 2019



In a new interview Maxine Waters declares Trump has no right to deliver the state of the union address repeatedly calling him a liar. Alex explains how she is a minion of the globalists.

Trump went off-script during his speech to say he wants legal immigrants to come in “in the largest numbers ever.”

Trump strayed from his scripted State of the Union address Tuesday evening by calling for legal immigrants to enter the country in “the largest numbers ever,” an about-face from the administration’s crackdown on legal migrant flows https://t.co/FRjeQL47CU — POLITICO (@politico) February 6, 2019

It’s not clear if that was just hyperbole, or if he’s officially going back on everything he ran on but we’ll find out soon how serious he is about securing the border based off whether he starts building the wall (using a national emergency or not).

I think he’s smart enough to realize massive third-world immigration is the death of the Republican Party but he’s going along to get along for the sake of boosting his poll numbers (this is probably that wonderful “Kushner advice” he seems to be taking so much of lately).

Three in four viewers approved of President Trump’s State of the Union Address. pic.twitter.com/suj1Gn9Hfq — CBS News Poll (@CBSNewsPoll) February 6, 2019

CBS NEWS POLL: 76 percent of viewers approved of what they heard in Pres. Trump's #SOTU speech; 72 percent said they approved of Pres. Trump's ideas for immigration. pic.twitter.com/VXJ09v6DKv — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 6, 2019

According to a CNN poll, 59% of those who watched the State Of The Union reacted very positively. #SOTU #SOTU19 pic.twitter.com/uapgRZa3Q8 — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) February 6, 2019

There’s no question his base was not the target market for this speech.

There is a question as to whether or not the establishment broke him and if he’s going to be just another president either unwilling or unable to take the fight to our enemies.