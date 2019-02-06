Ann Coulter to Trump: 'If You Don't Build A Wall & Deport Illegals, We'll Be A Socialist Country in About 5 Years'

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

On Tuesday night, Ann Coulter responded to President Donald Trump’s claim that “America will never be a socialist country” by saying we’ve got “about 5 years” if he doesn’t “build a wall and deport illegals.”

Overall she gave his boilerplate speech a thumbs down:

Some of her many retweets:


In a new interview Maxine Waters declares Trump has no right to deliver the state of the union address repeatedly calling him a liar. Alex explains how she is a minion of the globalists.

Trump went off-script during his speech to say he wants legal immigrants to come in “in the largest numbers ever.”

It’s not clear if that was just hyperbole, or if he’s officially going back on everything he ran on but we’ll find out soon how serious he is about securing the border based off whether he starts building the wall (using a national emergency or not).

I think he’s smart enough to realize massive third-world immigration is the death of the Republican Party but he’s going along to get along for the sake of boosting his poll numbers (this is probably that wonderful “Kushner advice” he seems to be taking so much of lately).

There’s no question his base was not the target market for this speech.

There is a question as to whether or not the establishment broke him and if he’s going to be just another president either unwilling or unable to take the fight to our enemies.


Related Articles

Ocasio-Cortez Failed to Applaud Stopping Sex Trafficking of Girls, Kamala Harris Shook Her Head

Ocasio-Cortez Failed to Applaud Stopping Sex Trafficking of Girls, Kamala Harris Shook Her Head

U.S. News
Comments
Video: CNN Sh*ts On It's Own SOTU Poll For Second Year Running

Video: CNN Sh*ts On It’s Own SOTU Poll For Second Year Running

U.S. News
Comments

Republican senator expects to have Mueller report ‘within a month’

U.S. News
comments

Grumpy Bernie Sanders Reacts After Donald Trump Slams Socialism

U.S. News
comments

GAVIN MCINNES: Suit against SPLC precursor to action against socials

U.S. News
comments

Comments