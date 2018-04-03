Ann Coulter to Trump: You Built 'Golf Course in Scotland, Skating Rink in Central Park,' Now Build Border Wall'

New York Times best-selling author and populist conservative columnist Ann Coulter is pleading with President Trump to executively build a border wall along the United States-Mexico border, saying “It’s 100 percent within his authority” as Commander-in-Chief.

During an interview with conservative talk radio host Howie Carr, Coulter continued her recent criticisms of Trump’s lack of implementation of his pro-American immigration reform agenda.

The border wall, Coulter says, is a project that Trump can and should take into his own hands instead of relying on the Republican-controlled Congress, which has ignored the president’s immigration agenda – instead, focusing on tax reform.

Coulter said:

Incidentally, people are always saying ‘Oh the wall, it’s a metaphor. It’s a metaphor.’ And in a sense, it is, which is to say, it stands for all of his promises on immigration. The imposition of E-Verify, the end of chain migration, the end of anchor babies, the end of taking more than one-half of the entire world’s refugees. We take more than the rest of the world combined. But it also means building a physical wall. And I don’t think we’re getting it. … The scam is being exposed and that is the only thing [Trump] is angry with and he’s going to try to keep it going by sending out tweets saying he wants to build the wall and he’s so angry with the Democrats. Look, he’s a builder. It’s 100 percent within his authority to get this wall built. He’s the Commander in Chief. He doesn’t let anything stop him when he needs to install a golf course in Scotland, when he needs to put a skating rink in Central Park. That was part of the beauty of Trump, he’s a builder. [Emphasis added]

