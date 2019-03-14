Ann Coulter: Trump Ignoring Deplatforming of Alex Jones, Other Top Supporters

It is now clear that Trump isn’t waiting for a better moment. This was not an anomaly. It’s not an accident.

After he signed his third spending bill with no wall funding, which he claims to need, all sentient beings were forced to conclude that the president has no intention of ever doing anything we wanted on immigration.

In fact, Trump is steadily moving in the precise opposite direction of what he promised.

President Trump has not delivered on many of his core promises. Alex Jones offers solutions directly to the president, but Trump must act now!


