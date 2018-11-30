Ann Coulter: ‘Trump Will Be The Last Republican President’

Best selling author and conservative pundit Ann Coulter — who early in 2016 predicted Doanld Trump’s presidential win — said that because of changing demographics and the propensity of many young immigrants to vote for liberals, Donald Trump “will be the last Republican president.”

In a Nov. 28 interview with Editor in-Chief Alex Marlow on Breitbart News Daily, Coulter said, “Every day, more and more immigrants turn 18 and start voting, canceling out all of your votes. It’s about five more years. Trump will be the last Republican president.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“You think, ‘Oh well, we may get another Supreme Court nomination, that will save us,'” she said. “No, no, the Democrats – as we saw in this last election – they can’t wait 10 years for demographics to change, they have to invent the Russia conspiracy. They’re so upset about this brief interregnum with Donald Trump. No.”

“Why even fight the Florida or Georgia elections?” she continued. “The whole country will be yours moments from now. No, we can’t wait, we can’t wait.”

