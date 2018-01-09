Ann Coulter Unleashed: 'DACA Lovefest' Hurts Trump Worse Than Wolff Book

Image Credits: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

Conservative firebrand Ann Coulter unloaded on President Trump Tuesday calling his bipartisan DACA meeting a “lovefest” that will hurt his agenda worse than Michael Wolff’s gossip book.

The author unleashed a barrage of tweets criticizing Trump’s call for a “bill of love” in response to immigration reform.

“Trump, flanked by Dems & open-borders GOPS, announces plan for 100% open-ended amnesty (per courts),” the author tweeted.

Coulter also noted passages in Fire & Fury concerning Steve Bannon’s influence were substantiated by the possibility of DACA amnesty.

“When Bannon left. liberal Dems Jared, Ivanka, Cohn & Goldman Sachs took over,” Coulter tweeted.

“Nothing Michael Wolff could say about @realDonaldTrump has hurt him as much as the DACA lovefest right now.”

While President Trump has insisted funding for a border wall is essential to strike any DACA deal, Coulter doubts he can make it happen.

“But don’t worry! There will be ‘border security’! (Political euphemism for: You’re not getting wall.)” she wrote, adding Trump seemed to recall his wall stance at the last minute.

On Sunday President Trump indicated he had “great meetings” at Camp David concerning “Border Security & the desperately needed Wall,” in addition to other agenda items.

Trump announced this week he would visit border wall prototypes in San Diego following his State of the Union address on January 30.


Related Articles

Harvey Weinstein Attacked at Arizona Restaurant

Harvey Weinstein Attacked at Arizona Restaurant

U.S. News
Comments
Video: Scarborough Admits There Is No 'Objective Evidence' For Trump Mental Claims

Video: Scarborough Admits There Is No ‘Objective Evidence’ For Trump Mental Claims

U.S. News
Comments

White House on judge blocking Trump move to end DACA: ‘Outrageous’

U.S. News
Comments

Obama Presidential Center Panned as ‘Socially Regressive’

U.S. News
Comments

Petition Demanding Oprah Disavow Harvey Weinstein Passes 15,000 Signatures

U.S. News
Comments

Comments