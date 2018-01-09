Ann Coulter Unleashed: 'DACA Lovefest' Hurts Trump Worse Than Wolff Book

Conservative firebrand Ann Coulter unloaded on President Trump Tuesday calling his bipartisan DACA meeting a “lovefest” that will hurt his agenda worse than Michael Wolff’s gossip book.

The author unleashed a barrage of tweets criticizing Trump’s call for a “bill of love” in response to immigration reform.

Trump, flanked by Dems & open-borders GOPS, announces plan for 100% open-ended amnesty (per courts). — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 9, 2018

Coulter also noted passages in Fire & Fury concerning Steve Bannon’s influence were substantiated by the possibility of DACA amnesty.

This DACA lovefest confirms a main thesis of Michael Wolff's book: When Bannon left. liberal Dems Jared, Ivanka, Cohn & Goldman Sachs took over. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 9, 2018

Nothing Michael Wolff could say about @realDonaldTrump has hurt him as much as the DACA lovefest right now. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 9, 2018

While President Trump has insisted funding for a border wall is essential to strike any DACA deal, Coulter doubts he can make it happen.

“But don’t worry! There will be ‘border security’! (Political euphemism for: You’re not getting wall.)” she wrote, adding Trump seemed to recall his wall stance at the last minute.

But don't worry! There will be "border security"! (Political euphemism for: You're not getting wall.) https://t.co/5paiyn2iZv — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 9, 2018

After agreeing with DiFi that stand-alone DACA will come FIRST, Trump's muscle memory kicks in & he cites Israel, saying NOTHING BUT A WALL WILL WORK. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 9, 2018

On Sunday President Trump indicated he had “great meetings” at Camp David concerning “Border Security & the desperately needed Wall,” in addition to other agenda items.

Leaving Camp David for the White House. Great meetings with the Cabinet and Military on many very important subjects including Border Security & the desperately needed Wall, the ever increasing Drug and Opioid Problem, Infrastructure, Military, Budget, Trade and DACA. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2018

Trump announced this week he would visit border wall prototypes in San Diego following his State of the Union address on January 30.