Project State 51: Annex The Moon As The 51st State - Sign The White House Petition

Image Credits: CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images.

A new White House petition is asking the United States to annex the Moon as the 51st state:

We’re a pioneering country and the beacon of the free world.

The United States served as the model government for nations around the world, shifting them away from centuries of barbarism and collectivism.

We walked on the Moon first, and since nations that first plant their flag on land have a claim to it, we need to just declare the Moon as ours.

We need to be the guardian of the Moon and its resources. Not the UN, not Russia, not China, but us: The United States of America.

We demand the United States annex the Moon as the 51st state.

We should also annex Antarctica as the 52nd state and tell the UN to f*ck off because we can better protect its natural resources and its global importance.

You can sign the petition here.


Related Articles

Instagram is Now Banning Photos of People at Gun Ranges, Claiming They Promote 'Violence'

Instagram is Now Banning Photos of People at Gun Ranges, Claiming They Promote ‘Violence’

U.S. News
Comments
Video: Cruz Slams “Crazy Left-wing Ideology” Of NYT, Dems Wanting To Impeach Kavanaugh

Video: Cruz Slams “Crazy Left-wing Ideology” Of NYT, Dems Wanting To Impeach Kavanaugh

U.S. News
Comments

Donald Trump Signs, Shows Off Newly Constructed Wall on San Diego Border

U.S. News
comments

American Airlines mechanic Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani arrested over sabotaging plane ‘may have ties to ISIS’

U.S. News
comments

Tucker: Soros-Funded Prosecutors Letting Criminals Go Free

U.S. News
comments

Comments