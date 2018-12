There can be quite a commotion at the Bush’s Chicken in Georgetown, Texas. At all hours, employees refill the sweet tea, fry up chicken, and take orders.

In the midst of this hard work, an anonymous couple surprised the workers with a generous Christmas gift.

General Manager Randy Duncan says the couple asked him how many people worked in the store. He told them 25. Moments later, they came back with a Christmas card for each employee.

Inside each card was a $100 bill.

Read more