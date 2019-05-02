Another Dem Enters Crowded 2020 Field

Add Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado to the still-growing list of Democrats running for the White House.

One week after former Vice President Joe Biden became the 20th candidate, Bennet on Thursday declared his candidacy.



We cannot be the first generation to leave less to our kids, not more. That’s why I’m running for President. Let’s build opportunity for every American and restore integrity to our government. — Michael Bennet (@MichaelBennet) May 2, 2019

“We cannot be the first generation to leave less to our kids, not more. That’s why I’m running for President,” Bennet announced on Twitter Thursday morning. “Let’s build opportunity for every American and restore integrity to our government.”

