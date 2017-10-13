Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Store
Classic Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
Another Eyewitness Says Multiple Shooters In Vegas
“It sounded like a gang battle”
Darrin McBreen | Infowars.com -
October 13, 2017
Comments
An eyewitness to the Las Vegas Massacre says there was more than one shooter.
Related Articles
The Life And Death Of Hollywood
Special Reports
Comments
Antifa Plans Mass Violence On November 4th
Special Reports
Comments
Clinton Operative David Brock Exposed
Special Reports
Comments
Alex Jones Reveals His Personal Hollywood Experiences
Special Reports
Comments
FBISIS: Close Look At FBI Run ISIS Attack In Texas
Special Reports
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.