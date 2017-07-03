Another Health Insurer Decides to Exit Obamacare Exchanges in Ohio

Premier Health Plan, a health insurer serving Ohio, has announced it is exiting the Obamacare exchanges by the end of this year.

“Amid significant uncertainty surrounding the future direction of U.S. health care policy, Premier Health Plan will join several other health insurers in exiting the federal health insurance exchange in Ohio by discontinuing its Premier HealthOne On-Exchange plan at the end of 2017,” the company said.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, Ohio had 10 insurers operating at the beginning of 2017. Premier Health Plan is the second health insurer to exit, after Anthem announced earlier this month they were leaving the exchanges.

“The uncertainty in Washington, D.C., around the future of the Affordable Care Act—through which the federal exchange was created—and the associated volatility in the marketplace have led us to conclude that we cannot effectively plan and price affordable health insurance to sell on the exchange,” Renee George, president of Premier Health Plan, said in a statement.

