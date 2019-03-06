Another Liberal Hate Hoax? This Time AOC Was The Alleged Target

In what could be the latest example of a left-wing, fake hate report, Mother Jones D.C. bureau chief David Corn claims to have found “obscene anti-AOC graffiti in a bathroom stall at the Phoenix airport.”

The liberal reporter failed to document the alleged vandalism for proof, writing, “I’m not going to post a picture of it.”

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport’s official Twitter page commented on Corn’s post and asked for a location so their maintenance team could solve the issue.

Corn eventually responded, saying he took a United flight to Houston around noon and that the bathroom was near that flight’s gate.

However, after checking all restrooms in the area, the Sky Harbor facilities team didn’t find anything.

It’s not beyond the realm of possibility that Corn could have made up the entire incident as we’ve seen the left engage in a multitude of phony political attacks over the past few years.

Just today, the Western Journal published an article highlighting 18 falsely reported hate crimes blamed on Trump supporters.

In fact, most reported “hate crimes” since President Trump was elected have been proven to be hoaxes.

In the following video, Owen Shroyer breaks down the left’s obsession with victimhood.

