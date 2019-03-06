Another Liberal Hate Hoax? This Time AOC Was The Alleged Target

In what could be the latest example of a left-wing, fake hate report, Mother Jones D.C. bureau chief David Corn claims to have found “obscene anti-AOC graffiti in a bathroom stall at the Phoenix airport.”

I just spotted obscene anti-@AOC graffiti in a bathroom stall in the Phoenix airport. Yes, really. (Not going to post a photo of it.) — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) March 5, 2019

The liberal reporter failed to document the alleged vandalism for proof, writing, “I’m not going to post a picture of it.”

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport’s official Twitter page commented on Corn’s post and asked for a location so their maintenance team could solve the issue.

Hi David – would you mind telling us which terminal and concourse so we can let our Facilities team know? — PHX Sky Harbor (@PHXSkyHarbor) March 5, 2019

Not yet. David – please let us know where you saw this so we can remove the graffiti. — PHX Sky Harbor (@PHXSkyHarbor) March 5, 2019

Corn eventually responded, saying he took a United flight to Houston around noon and that the bathroom was near that flight’s gate.

I was on a United flight to Houston about noon. Near that gate. https://t.co/UmpzEvtRYN — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) March 6, 2019

However, after checking all restrooms in the area, the Sky Harbor facilities team didn’t find anything.

Thanks for the follow-up. Our Facilities team checked the restrooms in the area last night, and although they didn't find anything, those restrooms are checked and cleaned several times a day. — PHX Sky Harbor (@PHXSkyHarbor) March 6, 2019

It’s not beyond the realm of possibility that Corn could have made up the entire incident as we’ve seen the left engage in a multitude of phony political attacks over the past few years.

Just today, the Western Journal published an article highlighting 18 falsely reported hate crimes blamed on Trump supporters.

In fact, most reported “hate crimes” since President Trump was elected have been proven to be hoaxes.

