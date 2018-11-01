Another migrant rape scandal rocks Germany: Six Afghans rape vulnerable child

Bavarian police have arrested five men in connection with the rape of a 15-year-old schoolgirl in Munich. Another man is still being sought, Abendzeitung reports

The attack, which occurred in September, was launched on a vulnerable girl who was befriended by one of her rapists.

The Afghan asylum seeker forced her into sex, and then brought other men who have been accused of assaulting her too.

The main suspect alleges that the sex with the 15 year old girl was “consensual”, and Bavarian police are currently in the middle of an investigation.

