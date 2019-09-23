Another New York Times Editor Made Racist, Anti-Semitic Comments

Image Credits: flickr, jamescridland.

Another high level employee of the New York Times made racist, antisemitic, and disparaging comments on social media.

Jazmine Hughes, an associate editor of the New York Times Magazine, has made a series of racist and antisemitic comments on social media over a multi-year span. A number of the tweets came from Hughes’s personal account, which is associated with her Timesemail, after she was hired by the outlet in April 2015 and continued well into 2017.

Breitbart News has been able to confirm the authenticity of the tweets, which are still visible on Hughes’s page at the time of the publication of this story. While Twitter has not officially verified Hughes’ account, her official New York Times website biography links to the account, confirming it is in fact hers.

Hughes is a high-profile New York Times editor. Forbes highlighted her on its 2018 “30 Under 30” list of influential media figures. The business magazine even conducted a brief interview with her, where she promoted herself as a champion of “diverse storytelling,” in the words of Forbes.

Hughes is only the latest Times employee to be exposed for making controversial and racially offensive statements. In recent months the paper has been rocked by multiple instances of such behavior at its top editorial ranks.

Read more


Related Articles

Candace Owens: White Supremacy Has Minimal Impact On Black Americans

Candace Owens: White Supremacy Has Minimal Impact On Black Americans

U.S. News
Comments
Hillary Clinton: Trump Asked ‘Foreign Power to Help Him Win an Election. Again.’

Hillary Clinton: Trump Asked ‘Foreign Power to Help Him Win an Election. Again.’

U.S. News
Comments

Ben Carson: “Big, Hairy Men” Infiltrating Battered Women’s Shelters

U.S. News
comments

Watch: Beto Says He’s Going To Confiscate Guns, Then Says Talk Of Confiscation Is ‘Fearmongering’

U.S. News
comments

Trump Reveals The Real Reason He Carries A Wad Of Cash With Him

U.S. News
comments

Comments