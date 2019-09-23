Another New York Times Editor Made Racist, Anti-Semitic Comments

Another high level employee of the New York Times made racist, antisemitic, and disparaging comments on social media.

Jazmine Hughes, an associate editor of the New York Times Magazine, has made a series of racist and antisemitic comments on social media over a multi-year span. A number of the tweets came from Hughes’s personal account, which is associated with her Timesemail, after she was hired by the outlet in April 2015 and continued well into 2017.

Breitbart News has been able to confirm the authenticity of the tweets, which are still visible on Hughes’s page at the time of the publication of this story. While Twitter has not officially verified Hughes’ account, her official New York Times website biography links to the account, confirming it is in fact hers.

Hughes is a high-profile New York Times editor. Forbes highlighted her on its 2018 “30 Under 30” list of influential media figures. The business magazine even conducted a brief interview with her, where she promoted herself as a champion of “diverse storytelling,” in the words of Forbes.

Hughes is only the latest Times employee to be exposed for making controversial and racially offensive statements. In recent months the paper has been rocked by multiple instances of such behavior at its top editorial ranks.

WHO is Beth Israel and how does she have so many hospitals??? Like trust fund or lotto ticket or — Jazmine Hughes (@jazzedloon) March 22, 2014

If I'm at the deli and I don't thank the cashier by saying "have a nice day. Even though you white" y'all better call the fuck out — Jazmine Hughes (@jazzedloon) March 2, 2015

*a convo in 2100*

1: yo why does Jaz still look so good

2: she stopped paying attention to dumb white people back in 2015! No stress since — Jazmine Hughes (@jazzedloon) March 25, 2015

Hi, my name is Jazmine Hughes, and my self-care regimen is 🚨🚨ignoring white nonsense🚨🚨 — Jazmine Hughes (@jazzedloon) March 25, 2015

Dating white people is a rich tapestry of somehow making fun of them for everything they do. Wouldn't trade it for the world — Jazmine Hughes (@jazzedloon) June 14, 2015

no new white friends 2k15 — Jazmine Hughes (@jazzedloon) June 22, 2015

Every time Viola Davis stunts with her natural hair on TV is one fewer time I have to explain gravity and curls to a dumb white person SOOOO — Jazmine Hughes (@jazzedloon) September 21, 2015

