Another Obama Judge, Another Illegal Ruling

Image Credits: Obama White House.

…To no one’s surprise, an Obama-appointed left-wing activist judge, Jon Tigar, ruled yesterday that President Trump has no authority to deny asylum to anyone who does not conform to the legal process of presenting themselves at a formal port of entry.

This ruling is absurd and will no doubt be overturned, but in the meantime the Administration must figure out what to do about the invading hordes at our Southern border.

Thousands are already there, and another “caravan” of more than 10,000 – which is being studiously ignored by our fake news media – is making its way up through Mexico as we speak. Word is that more caravans are already being formed up in Honduras in anticipation that U.S. judges appointed by Obama will continue thwarting Trump Administration efforts to contain the flood.

