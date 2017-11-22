ANOTHER ONE: Second Woman Accused John Conyers Of Sexually Harassing Her

Another former staffer for Michigan Democratic Rep. John Conyers formally accused him of consistently sexual harassing her while she worked for him, according to a new report.

The former staffer said Conyers subjected her to unwanted touching on a daily basis, BuzzFeed reported, while Conyers’ wife called the staffer a “whore” and accused her of wanting an affair with the congressman. The staffer filed suit in February but dropped it after the judge denied her request to seal the complaint, according to BuzzFeed.

The newly public accusation comes the day after it was revealed that Conyers settled with another accuser in 2015 for more than $27,000 after he allegedly fired her for refusing his sexual advances.

Sworn affidavits signed by four of his former staffers in connection with the 2015 settlement describe Conyers as a serial sexual harasser who would prey on his young, female staffers and pressure them to give him sexual favors.

