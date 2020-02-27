Another Top Iranian Lawmaker Contracts Coronavirus

The head of Iran’s Parliamentary Security and Foreign Relations Commission Mojtaba Zonnour has said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The lawmaker represents the Qom Province in the Iranian Parliament. The province currently has the largest number of cases of coronavirus infection in the country.

In a statement published by the IRIB broadcaster via Telegram, the official confirmed the development saying that he had been quarantined.

Earlier, another lawmaker, Mahmoud Sadeghi, wrote on Twitter that his corona test had been positive.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Iran has reached 139 of with 19 deaths from the virus so far.

The coronavirus, officially named COVID-19, originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December and has so far infected more than 82,200 people, resulting in the deaths of over 2,800 people.

Over a third of those who have contracted the disease have since recovered, including more than 2,820 people over the last 24 hours.



