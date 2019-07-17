Another Transgender Athlete Dominates Women's Competition

Male-to-female transgender weightlifter Gavin Hubbard, now known as Laurel Hubbard, won two gold medals and one silver out of the three heavyweight categories he competed in at the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa.

The 41-year-old Hubbard would have likely dominated last year as well if it weren’t for an injury.

Hubbard transitioned to female six years ago and has since become a force to be reckoned with in the world of female weightlifting.

The transgender weightlifter has to compete in the Pacific region, because the USA Powerlifting organization ruled against transgender males competing in female competitions earlier this year despite pressure from the left.

Hubbard’s victory over his natural-born female opponents is only the latest example of transgender athletes destroying the world of women’s sports.

See other examples Infowars has written about below:

3 Female Athletes File Federal Complaint Over Transgender Competition

In 2014, transgender MMA fighter Fallon Fox cracked the skull of her biological female opponent Taika Brents.

In 2018, biological male Rachel McKinnon, who identifies as Queer, Lesbian, Pan, Polyam, Asexual and Trans, won the women’s cycling championship.

In February of 2019, transgender sprinters Terry Miller and Andraya Yearwood finished 1st and 2nd place at the Connecticut high school track championship.

In April, transgender powerlifter Mary Gregory smashed four women’s powerlifting world records.

