Another woman comes forward with Jeffrey Epstein sexual abuse claim

Another woman claims that she was sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein at his Manhattan townhouse beginning when she was just 14, according to a new lawsuit.

The woman — who filed the Manhattan Federal lawsuit anonymously under the name Anastasia Doe — claims from 2003 through 2006 she was sexually abused and eventually raped by the financier in his East 71st Street mansion.

Anastasia, now 30, says in 2003 she was recruited by her underage friend who told her she could get $300 to give a massage “to a rich man in Manhattan,” according to the court papers filed Friday.



When she and the friend arrived, Epstein was laying face down on a massage table where he allegedly told the girls to get naked. He then began touching Anastasia’s private parts and abused her with a sex toy, the suit says.

She was paid $300 and left her phone number at the house. Over the next three years she was “contacted regularly” to schedule weekly meetings with the dead pedophile, the court papers say.

