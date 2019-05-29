Another Woman Goes Traveling Alone, Almost Dies

In yet another case of its kind, a woman went hiking on her own into a dense forest in Maui only to go missing for 17 days and almost die.

35-year-old yoga instructor Amanda Eller went missing on May 8 after she set off into the forest wearing just a thin top, a sports bra and a pair of yoga pants.

She left her keys, wallet and phone inside her Toyota RAV4 and decided to take a different route back to her vehicle instead of retracing her original path.

However, Eller lost her bearings and instead of making her way back just kept going deeper into the jungle.

She subsequently suffered a broken leg after falling 20 feet off a cliff and also had cuts to her feet as a result of losing her shoes during a flash flood

Eller managed to survive by sleeping in a boar’s den and eating moths.

The yoga instructor, originally from Maryland, was rescued by two men in a rescue helicopter who spotted her waving from beside a creek.

“The whole time I was going deeper into the jungle, even though I thought I was going back where I came from,” said Eller, adding, “I was getting so skinny that I was really starting to doubt if I could survive.”

As we have previously highlighted, there appears to be a disconnect between people believing what they are told – that the world is a safe, progressive utopia – and the reality that the world is an unforgiving and dangerous place.

In the video below we showcase innumerable examples of where progressives, often women, go traveling alone to highly risky countries and tragically end up dead, sometimes at the hands of terrorists.

In other cases, women who deliberately try to interact with men from different countries in order to prove their pre-existent beliefs about cultural relativism end up being brutally raped.

In reality, some cultures are better than others and some countries are more dangerous than others.

