If the highly questionable suicide of Jeffrey Epstein had happened in another country, we would all be laughing at how corrupt that country is.

Instead, those countries are laughing at us. Jeffrey Epstein, the elite’s pedophile pimp, is dead – something everyone saw coming a mile away, including Epstein himself. Who, according to the Daily Mail, had told guards that someone was trying to kill him.

An ex-inmate told the New York Post that it would have been impossible for Epstein to kill himself. Yet there is still no way to tell because the staff at MCC has yet to say anything, even though this incident is of grave national importance when it comes to any American having a shred of trust in the government again.

We are told Epstein, hanging onto life and soon to suffer cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital, was wheeled out of New York City’s Metropolitan Correctional Center around 7:30 am, just a day after co-conspirators had been revealed in 2015 court documents and 2016 depositions where Virginia Giuffre who told the Mail on Sunday that Epstein loaned her out to the high-profile people and claimed that she had to report back with details relating to blackmail.

Giuffre also revealed how Epstein’s madam, Ghislain Maxwell, pimped Giuffre out to powerful names for erotic massages and sex which included modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, and wealthy financier Glenn Dubin. In those released documents, Dubin’s butler recounted the testimony of a Swedish teen who had been held against her will on Epstein’s notorious pedo island. While modeling agent Brunel was accused of supplying Russian teens that didn’t speak a word of English: signs of an international sex-trafficking network.

Of course, we are supposed to believe the Clinton cleanup crew over at the FBI is on top of it. And the Justice Department. And why did former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein pop up at the outset of all of this anyway? But as Cassandra Fairbanks at the Gateway Pundit reported, there aren’t any mainstream media outlets at MCC asking the same questions.

Questions like, Were the guards that were stationed to watch Epstein told to leave the area due to ‘maintenance? Why did the security camera mysteriously break during that time. Why is there a bruise on Epstein’s face? And how did Epstein die exactly? Is the case actually over? And didn’t Maxwell aid and abet? How long before she disappears? And ultimately how deep does this go? Who did Epstein work for?

His wealth and Saudi Arabian passport remain major mysteries. Sure it’s early, but the longer these questions go unanswered the more the people responsible for the incompetence surrounding Epstein’s death create their own conspiracy.