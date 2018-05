Astronomers have detected an extremely rare laser emission from the “spectacular” Ant Nebula which suggests a double star system is hidden at its core.

The rare laser blast is connected to the death of a star and was detected by the European Space Agency’s Herschel space observatory.

When stars the middleweight size of our sun get to the end of their lives they shrink into dense white dwarfs, ejecting off their outer layers of gas and dust and creating a nebula.

