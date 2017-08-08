Anthem Exits Obamacare Exchanges in Nevada and Parts of Georgia

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield has announced its exit from Obamacare exchanges in Nevada and roughly half of the counties in Georgia.

“Today, planning and pricing for ACA-compliant health plans has become increasingly difficult due to a shrinking and deteriorating individual market, as well as continual changes and uncertainty in federal operations, rules and guidance, including cost sharing reduction subsidies and the restoration of taxes on fully insured coverage,” the company said.

Anthem will only offer one catastrophic medical plan off the exchanges in Nevada next year.

“Our commitment to members has always been to provide greater access to affordable, quality health care, and we will continue to advocate solutions that will stabilize the market and allow us to return to a more robust presence in Nevada in the future,” the company stated.

Read more