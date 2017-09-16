Anthony Weiner Blames Girl He Sexted For Wanting to Affect Election

Disgraced former Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-NY) attempted to lay blame on the teenage girl he sent illicit photographs and messages to, saying that she told investigators that it was one of her goals to influence the outcome of the 2016 election.

Weiner was convicted of transferring obscene material to a minor after his online “relationship” with a 15-year-old girl came to light. When Weiner’s electronic devices were investigated, more emails related to then-candidate Hillary Clinton were uncovered, which forced the FBI to re-open their investigation right before election day.

In court, Weiner admitted that he was sick, but also tried to blame the girl.

Read more