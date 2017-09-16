Anthony Weiner Blames Girl He Sexted For Wanting to Affect Election

Image Credits: Getty.

Disgraced former Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-NY) attempted to lay blame on the teenage girl he sent illicit photographs and messages to, saying that she told investigators that it was one of her goals to influence the outcome of the 2016 election.

Weiner was convicted of transferring obscene material to a minor after his online “relationship” with a 15-year-old girl came to light. When Weiner’s electronic devices were investigated, more emails related to then-candidate Hillary Clinton were uncovered, which forced the FBI to re-open their investigation right before election day.

In court, Weiner admitted that he was sick, but also tried to blame the girl.

Read more


Related Articles

Chaos in St Louis

Chaos in St Louis

U.S. News
Comments
Hillary Clinton: Trump ‘Has Given a Lot of Encouragement and Rhetorical Support’ to the KKK

Hillary Clinton: Trump ‘Has Given a Lot of Encouragement and Rhetorical Support’ to the KKK

U.S. News
Comments

Rand Paul on Afghanistan, Yemen: Trump Should Trust ‘Instincts,’ Stop Listening to Generals

U.S. News
Comments

Trump supporters stand by their man after deal with Dems, shift on ‘Dreamers’

U.S. News
Comments

Antifa Leader/Professor: It’s a Privilege to Teach Future Dead Cops

U.S. News
Comments

Comments