Anthony Weiner was sentenced to 21 months in prison on Monday for sexting with a 15-year-old high school student.

Weiner, a former Democratic congressman from New York, was sentenced by a federal judge in Manhatten. The judge also sentenced Weiner to three years of supervised release after he serves in prison, and fined him $10,000.

He must surrender to prison by Nov. 6.

According to the Associated Press, Weiner held his head in his hands and cried as the judge delivered the sentence.

