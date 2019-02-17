Anthony Weiner Released from Prison, Will Register as Sex Offender

Image Credits: Getty, Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images.

Convicted ex-congressman Anthony Weiner has been sprung from prison — and is now part of a federal re-entry program in New York, records show.

Weiner has been transferred from Federal Medical Center in Devens, Mass. where he served a bulk of his 21-month sentence for sexting a 15-year-old girl from North Carolina, according to Federal Bureau of Prisons records.

The 54-year-old is now being supervised by the federal Residential Reentry Management, which has a field office in Sunset Park and operates multiples facilities, the records say.


(Weiner with ex-wife and Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin in 2016. Photo credit: Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images)

He is either in a halfway house or in home confinement, TMZ reported. It’s not clear when the transfer took place.

Weiner is set to be released from federal custody on May 14, thanks to good conduct behind bars that shaved about three months off his sentence.

