Anthony Weiner Released

Image Credits: Anthony DelMundo/NY Daily News via Getty Images.

Anthony Weiner wrapped up the last leg of his prison sentence for sexting an underage girl on Tuesday morning, walking out of a Bronx halfway house a free man.

“It’s good to be out,” the disgraced former congressman said. “I hope to be able to live a life of integrity and service. I’m glad this chapter of my life is behind me.”

Mike Pont/FilmMagic

Weiner, who will still be registered as a Level 1 sex offender, had called the halfway house on Creston Avenue home for three months following his transfer from a Massachusetts lock-up as part of a federal re-entry program.

