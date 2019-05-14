Anthony Weiner Released

Anthony Weiner wrapped up the last leg of his prison sentence for sexting an underage girl on Tuesday morning, walking out of a Bronx halfway house a free man.

“It’s good to be out,” the disgraced former congressman said. “I hope to be able to live a life of integrity and service. I’m glad this chapter of my life is behind me.”

Weiner, who will still be registered as a Level 1 sex offender, had called the halfway house on Creston Avenue home for three months following his transfer from a Massachusetts lock-up as part of a federal re-entry program.

