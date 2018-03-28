Anti-abortion lawmakers lay groundwork for Roe challenge

State lawmakers and anti-abortion groups across the U.S. have ramped up their push for restrictions on abortion, part of a strategy to get the Supreme Court to re-examine — and overturn — Roe V. Wade, the landmark decision that legalized abortion.

Emboldened by the Trump administration and possible changes to the make-up of the Supreme Court, more states are looking at laws that would ban abortion at a certain point in pregnancy.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant (R) signed a bill earlier this month banning abortions after 15 weeks. If it survives legal challenge, it would be the earliest ban in the country.

And it’s not just Mississippi — Iowa, Ohio, Kentucky and other states have proposed bans, too.

Read more