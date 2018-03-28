Anti-abortion lawmakers lay groundwork for Roe challenge

Image Credits: suparna sinha | Flickr.

State lawmakers and anti-abortion groups across the U.S. have ramped up their push for restrictions on abortion, part of a strategy to get the Supreme Court to re-examine — and overturn — Roe V. Wade, the landmark decision that legalized abortion.

Emboldened by the Trump administration and possible changes to the make-up of the Supreme Court, more states are looking at laws that would ban abortion at a certain point in pregnancy.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant (R) signed a bill earlier this month banning abortions after 15 weeks. If it survives legal challenge, it would be the earliest ban in the country.

And it’s not just Mississippi — Iowa, Ohio, Kentucky and other states have proposed bans, too.

Read more


Related Articles

Inspector General Announces Review Of The Department Of Justice

Inspector General Announces Review Of The Department Of Justice

Government
Comments
Vermont House Passes Legislation Imposing New Gun Restrictions

Vermont House Passes Legislation Imposing New Gun Restrictions

Government
Comments

Eric Holder Says He’s Considering Presidential Bid

Government
Comments

DOJ Charges FBI Agent Under Espionage Act for Leaking to Media

Government
Comments

Globalist Mag Attacks Trump For Effort to “Weaponize” Census

Government
Comments

Comments