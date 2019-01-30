Anti-American Leftists Shout Down Woman Reciting ‘Racist’ Pledge of Allegiance at College Board Meeting

Leftists attending a community college board meeting screamed at a woman who defied board rules by daring to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

The incident took place last Thursday during a Santa Barbara Community College board meeting, where Board of Trustees President Robert Miller had passed a decree banning the pledge at the start of public meetings.

When Celeste Barber challenged Miller’s decision, he wrote her a letter claiming the pledge had a history “steeped in expressions of nativism and white nationalism” and “bigotry.”

Miller’s letter was provided to Breitbart News, courtesy of Barber:

I decided to discontinue use of the Pledge of Allegiance for reasons related to its history and symbolism. Our flag is a powerful symbol of freedom and our system of government, but I prefer to pledge allegiance to our constitution, instead of a physical object. Indeed, when sworn in, each Trustee takes an oath to support and defend the U.S. and California constitutions. I also object to the phrase “one nation under God.” The First Amendment not only protects freedom of speech and religion, it also expressly prohibits laws that establish a religion. The U.S. Supreme Court has expressly extended those rights to those who express no belief in God. Thus, I disagree with the 1955 act of Congress to add this phrase to the Pledge of Allegiance. Moreover, I have discovered that the Pledge of Allegiance has a history steeped in expressions of nativism and white nationalism. The Pledge of Allegiance was written in 1890 by Francis Bellamy, a former Baptist minister. Among other reasons, he wrote it in reaction to the increasing numbers of immigrants entering the United States in the late 19th century and early 20th century. In support of the Pledge, Mr. Bellamy expressed concern about the “races which we cannot assimilate without a lowering of our racial standard.” As one commentator noted, “[w]hile the language contained in the pledge is not overtly nativist or xenophobic, the spirit that animated its creation was steeped in this sort of bigotry.

As Barber addressed the board attempting to explain the significance of the pledge, she was continually interrupted by leftist protesters – who were reportedly there for an unrelated reason – to the point that the meeting was almost adjourned.

“I’m here to speak about the board president’s decision to discontinue the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance at Trustees public meetings,” Barber explained. “When you recite the Pledge of Allegiance you are recommitting your oath to uphold and defend our country’s Constitution.”

Barber cited her family’s time in Germany during the Cold War, and her father’s military service as two reasons the pledge is important to her.

As her speaking time concluded, Barber ended by lifting a small American flag above her head and reciting the pledge, at which point leftists began shouting and screaming at her.

But Barber fought back tears and completed the pledge, as the hissing leftists threw temper tantrums and stomped their feet in efforts to drown her voice out.

The full video of the meeting is available below:

