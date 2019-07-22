Anti-Antifa Protest Being Organized by Army Vet – ‘had enough of these masked commie b****rds attacking civilians’

Army veteran and popular conservative commentator Joe Biggs has “had enough of these masked commie bastards attacking civilians,” so he is working with a number of groups to host an anti-Antifa demonstration in Portland, Oregon, August 11 called the “End Domestic Terrorism Rally.”

Portland has become known as perhaps the biggest Antifa anthill in existence, with a city government led by extreme-left Mayor Ted Wheeler that protects the teeming swarms of anonymous thugs in black garb.

Antifa regularly conducts violent gatherings in the city, the most recent involving the brutal attack on conservative journalist Andy Ngo, that nearly cost him his life.

Proud Boys, a far-right men’s organization, is also hosting “End Domestic Terrorism,” said Biggs, who expects members of Oathkeepers, Three Percenters, American Guard, and other veterans groups to attend to help keep the peace. The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Waterfront in Portland.

