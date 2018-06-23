Anti-Brexit Demonstrators March in London Demanding New Referendum

LONDON (Reuters) – Thousands of supporters of the European Union gathered in central London on Saturday to call on the British government to hold a final public vote on the terms of Brexit.

Two years after the country voted 52 to 48 percent to leave the world’s biggest trading bloc, polls show political divisions over Brexit are entrenched and, despite some confusion over what Brexit will mean, there has been no clear change of heart.

The “People’s Vote” campaign, which includes several pro-EU groups, aims to ensure a public ballot “so that we can decide if a decision that will affect our lives for generations makes the country better or worse off”.

A Survation poll earlier this week found that 48 percent of respondents supported a referendum on the final deal, while 25 percent were opposed.

