Anti-Bully Left Bullies Bullied Boy, Mom After Confederate Flag Photos Surface

The progressive left did an abrupt about-face on a story regarding a bullied boy Monday, after photos emerged of him and his mother pictured with confederate flags.

On Sunday, the world was saddened to learn the story of Tennessee middle-schooler Keaton Jones, who was filmed in a viral video weeping over a bullying incident at school.

“Just out of curiosity, why do they bully?” Keaton asked his mom in the video. “What’s the point of it? Why do you find joy in taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to them. It’s not okay.”

“They make fun of my nose. They call me ugly. They say I have no friends,” Keaton continued.

“What did they do to you at lunch?’ his mom asks.

“Poured milk on me and put ham down my clothes. Threw bread at me,” Keaton answers.

An outpouring of support for Keaton’s plight ensued, with several celebrities coming out in defense of the boy… that is, until photos surfaced showing him and his mom, Kimberly Jones, pictured near confederate flags.

Almost immediately, many leftists supporting Keaton moved to throw him under the bus and GoFundMe pages set up for donations in his name were also shut down pending further review.

“That viral video of #KeatonJones talking about being bullied is heartbreaking, and I feel sympathetic towards that child. But his mom, Kimberly on the other hand, is a suspected racist who makes very problematic posts bullying Black protesters #TheIrony,” black activist Tareeq Nasheed wrote on Twitter Monday.

Actress Patricia Arquette claimed Keaton made racist statements resulting in his being bullied, and that he should apologize to the bullies.

Pop singers Rihanna and Cardi B went as far as to delete Instagram posts previously in support of Keaton.

Others on Twitter dumped Jones entirely.

Some even claimed the boy had invented the story and was never even bullied.

In an interview with CBS News, Keaton’s mother denied any and all charges of racism and claimed she did not open the GoFundMe donation accounts, but did approve one of them.

“The only two photos — the only two photos on my entire planet that I am anywhere near a Confederate flag. It was ironic,” Keaton’s mother said. “I’ve said I spent most of my life being bullied and judged because I wasn’t racist.”

Keaton’s sister, Lakyn – who was also had a confederate flag picture on Twitter – defended her mother, saying, “To those who think my mother is a racist, she is not. She is a southern woman who loves where she’s from. She believes in equality and doesn’t want any harm done to ANYONE. This is about bullying and my brother. Not her. Please leave it alone.”

The incident is illustrative of how the left fakes compassion when it’s useful, but will quickly abandon their morals if people do not agree with their world views.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735


Related Articles

Soros-Funded Journalism Comes to Seven States in 2018

Soros-Funded Journalism Comes to Seven States in 2018

U.S. News
Comments
Alabama Court to Election Officials: Don't Preserve Electronic Ballot Records

Alabama Court to Election Officials: Don’t Preserve Electronic Ballot Records

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Chuck Schumer Wants GOP to Delay Tax Vote Until Doug Jones is Seated

U.S. News
Comments

Brzezinski Attacks Trump’s Wife & Daughter For Not Calling Out ‘Sexist Pig’ President

U.S. News
Comments

Leftists Demand Black Women Be Paid For Helping Defeat Roy Moore in Alabama

U.S. News
Comments

Comments