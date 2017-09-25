Anti-Conservative Vandalism Prompts Free Speech Bill At UNT

Image Credits: mkorsakov / Flickr.

Students at The University of Texas are urging their school to protect free speech after a conservative student group’s A-frame board was repeatedly vandalized last week.

The advertisement board that sought to recruit new members to join the Young Conservatives of Texas was allegedly defaced by the “Revolutionary Student Front,” information about which was written on the back of the wooden placard.

“Racists off our campus. Build student power. Join the Revolutionary Student Front,” the vandalized a-frame board read. “It is right to rebel!”

