Anti-Corruption Watchdogs Wonder: 'Who is Funding Mexico's Presidential Candidates?'

Mexico’s three leading presidential candidates have not declared a single peso in direct private financial contributions to their election campaigns, federal records show, raising concerns from corruption watchdogs about the potential influence of dark money in a pivotal contest.

Candidates from Mexico’s three main political parties said they have relied almost exclusively on money from their parties, which is overwhelmingly public, to bankroll their campaigns, a total of more than 634 million pesos (£24.5 million).

That is according to the most recent declarations they have filed with the National Electoral Institute, known as INE.

